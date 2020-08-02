Más de 200 mil muertos se registran en América Latina y el Caribe

Brescia (Italy), 19/03/2020.- Healthcare personnel wearing protective suits and mask at work in the intensive care unit of the Brescia's Hospital, Italy, 19 March 2020. Italy has reported at least 35,713 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and 2,978 deaths so far. The Mediterranean country remains in total lockdown as the pandemic disease spreads through Europe. (Italia) EFE/EPA/FILIPPO VENEZIA

Un lamentable panorama en cuento a decesos registra América Latina y el Caribe, ya que se han registrado más de 200.000 muertos por el Covid-19. De ellos cerca de tres cuartos solo en Brasil y México, según un balance realizado por la Universidad Johns Hopkins con datos oficiales.

Brasil (93.563 muertos) y México (47.472) son los países latinoamericanos más afectados, seguidos de Perú (19.408), Colombia (10.330) y Chile (9.533).